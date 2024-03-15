Kogi State Government Denounces EFCC's Allegations Against Former Governor Yahaya Bello

In a bold statement, the Kogi State Government has expressed its dismay over the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) persistent persecution and public trial of former Governor Yahaya Bello. The government vehemently denies any wrongdoing and challenges the motives behind the EFCC's actions, accusing the commission of being influenced by political agendas aimed at tarnishing the ex-Governor's reputation.

Questioning the EFCC's Agenda

The state government, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, questions the validity of the charges brought against former Governor Bello, labeling them as "false, frivolous, fictitious, and far from the truth." It asserts that the EFCC's actions are driven by political vendetta rather than genuine concerns about corruption. The government calls on President Bola Tinubu to order a special probe into the situation before the EFCC becomes a tool for political hawks.

Commitment to Transparency and Accountability

The Kogi State Government reiterates its commitment to transparency, accountability, and probity, emphasizing that the administration inherited a zero-tolerance policy for corruption. It highlights its efforts to combat corruption and strengthen anti-corruption measures since 2016, earning recognition from national and international organizations, including the World Bank.

Defending Kogi's Integrity

The government vehemently defends the integrity of Kogi State, refuting claims of missing funds and challenging the EFCC's allegations. It urges the EFCC to refrain from implicating Kogi State in its investigations and calls for a fair and impartial approach to combating corruption. The government affirms its faith in the judiciary to protect its name and integrity, pledging to continue supporting the federal government's anti-corruption crusade while ensuring adherence to the rule of law.

In conclusion, the Kogi State Government stands firm in its commitment to upholding transparency and accountability, pledging to protect the integrity of the government and its people.