Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal Adjourns Proceedings Amid Witness Contradictions

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, adjourned its proceedings until April 1st following contradictions in the testimonies of witnesses from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Chaired by Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu and comprising three justices, the tribunal set the adjournment date after six witnesses from the SDP provided conflicting accounts during cross-examination by the defence counsel.

One of the witnesses, Yakubu Dahiru, the 10th prosecution witness, admitted discrepancies between his oral testimony and sworn depositions, attributing them to an eye ailment that affected his vision for about a year. Despite this, Dahiru affirmed authoring his witness deposition.

Similarly, witness Isah AbdulGaniu, from Okene Local Government Area, confessed to not being an SDP member or a polling agent, contradicting his earlier testimony. He also claimed ignorance of a document mentioned in his deposition.

Other witnesses either refuted statements in their depositions or admitted to errors during cross-examination. Some confessed to dictating their statements to their lawyers and hastily memorizing them before appearing at the tribunal.

In response to the inconsistencies, the petitioners' lawyer, Pius Akubo, SAN, requested an adjournment, prompting the tribunal to reconvene on April 1st.

Representatives from various parties, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), were present during the proceedings.

The witnesses who testified from Okene Local Government Area were Isa Abdulganiyu, Aliyu Musari Abdul, Ohieku Rebeka, Abdulsalam Baki, Yakubu Dahiru, and Ibrahim Majeed.