Kogi Government Denies Allegations of Witness Intimidation in Election Petition Tribunal

The Kogi State Government refuted allegations made by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) regarding the intimidation of their witnesses in the ongoing election petition tribunal challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 2023 governorship poll.

Advertisment

Addressing the media in Lokoja on Saturday, the state Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, dismissed the claims made by the SDP, stating that there was no evidence to support the allegations of witness intimidation.

Fanwo emphasized that the state government had no involvement in any attacks on witnesses at the tribunal, refuting the SDP's assertion that supporters of their candidate, Muritala Ajaka, were targeted.

He stated, "We wouldn’t have bothered to respond to the barking of the SDP and its leadership as the state government is busy with governance, but it is important to set the record straight and address the minds of the public to the tradition of lies by the SDP."

Advertisment

Furthermore, Fanwo reiterated the government's commitment to upholding security and constitutionalism, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and security in the state.

"The Kogi State Government is unwavering in its stance on security and constitutionalism as the basic minimum in ensuring a peaceful and secured state," he affirmed.

The denial by the Kogi State Government underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in electoral processes, as well as the need to address unfounded allegations in a timely manner to maintain public trust and confidence in governance.