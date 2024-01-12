en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Kiitan Bukola Denies Ownership of Demolished Property, Clarifies Misunderstood Statement

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
Kiitan Bukola Denies Ownership of Demolished Property, Clarifies Misunderstood Statement

In an eye-opening revelation, Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola has publicly denied being the owner of the multimillion naira property that was recently demolished by the Lagos state government. This statement comes in the wake of a video she previously shared, which resulted in a wave of public sympathy and even a housing offer from fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.

Unraveling the Property Demolition Mystery

The video, which featured Kiitan expressing distress over the property demolition in Lekki, had led many to believe that she was directly affected by this incident. However, in a recent interview with Debbie Shokoya, the actress clarified the misunderstanding surrounding her previous statement. Kiitan stressed that she never claimed ownership of the demolished property and that her statement about ‘Nigeria happening’ to her was a reflection of her empathy for others facing similar struggles.

Artistic Expression or Misinterpretation?

Further explaining her intentions behind the controversial video, Kiitan stated that it was a creative expression utilized to communicate her own experiences during a particularly demanding period of her work schedule. It was not, as many assumed, an assertion of personal loss due to the demolition of a multimillion naira property. This clarification, however, has elicited mixed reactions from her fans and followers, with some questioning the authenticity of her claims.

Continuing Controversy

The actress’s recent statement adds a new layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding her. This is not the first time Kiitan has faced scrutiny from the public. Previously, she was accused of staging helpless women for fundraising purposes and has shared her struggles with self-isolation. As this story unfolds, it continues to reveal complex facets of the actress’s life and public image.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
23 mins ago
Nigerian Businessman Rescued in South Africa: A Triumph for SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team
In a swift and decisive response, the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) anti-kidnapping task team successfully rescued a 48-year-old Nigerian businessman who was kidnapped on 10th January 2024 in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. The rescue mission, marked by its remarkable efficiency, took place in less than 24 hours after the kidnapping incident. Successful Rescue Operation Upon receiving
Nigerian Businessman Rescued in South Africa: A Triumph for SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
1 hour ago
Borno State Mourns Loss of Governor Zulum's Spokesperson, Isa Gusau
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
1 hour ago
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
37 mins ago
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
59 mins ago
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
1 hour ago
Kano on Edge: Residents Await Supreme Court's Governorship Election Judgement
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
24 seconds
Manchester United Undergoes Comprehensive Audit by Sir Dave Brailsford Amid Ineos Stake Acquisition
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
42 seconds
John Mahama Vows to Fight Corruption in Ghana
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
3 mins
Rep. Clay Higgins Alleges FBI Involvement in January 6 Capitol Riot
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
3 mins
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
4 mins
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 mins
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
5 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
7 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
7 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
58 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app