Kiitan Bukola Denies Ownership of Demolished Property, Clarifies Misunderstood Statement

In an eye-opening revelation, Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola has publicly denied being the owner of the multimillion naira property that was recently demolished by the Lagos state government. This statement comes in the wake of a video she previously shared, which resulted in a wave of public sympathy and even a housing offer from fellow actress Iyabo Ojo.

Unraveling the Property Demolition Mystery

The video, which featured Kiitan expressing distress over the property demolition in Lekki, had led many to believe that she was directly affected by this incident. However, in a recent interview with Debbie Shokoya, the actress clarified the misunderstanding surrounding her previous statement. Kiitan stressed that she never claimed ownership of the demolished property and that her statement about ‘Nigeria happening’ to her was a reflection of her empathy for others facing similar struggles.

Artistic Expression or Misinterpretation?

Further explaining her intentions behind the controversial video, Kiitan stated that it was a creative expression utilized to communicate her own experiences during a particularly demanding period of her work schedule. It was not, as many assumed, an assertion of personal loss due to the demolition of a multimillion naira property. This clarification, however, has elicited mixed reactions from her fans and followers, with some questioning the authenticity of her claims.

Continuing Controversy

The actress’s recent statement adds a new layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding her. This is not the first time Kiitan has faced scrutiny from the public. Previously, she was accused of staging helpless women for fundraising purposes and has shared her struggles with self-isolation. As this story unfolds, it continues to reveal complex facets of the actress’s life and public image.