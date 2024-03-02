Kent Edunjobi Wins Best Soundtrack at 2023 Africa Magic Awards, Credits Music Giants

Kent Edunjobi, a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene, has clinched the prestigious 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award for Best Soundtrack with his work on 'Anikulapo'. Drawing inspiration from music legends Sir Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, and the theatrical genius Hubert Ogunde, Edunjobi has crafted a unique path to success.

Advertisment

Early Inspirations and Musical Journey

Edunjobi's journey into the heart of music began with mimicking the iconic sounds of Sir Ebenezer Obey and King Sunny Ade, two giants of the Nigerian music industry. This form of imitation was not merely an act of replication but a sophisticated method of honing his musical talent. In a revealing interview on Channels Television's Sunrise breakfast programme, Edunjobi shared how this immersive process laid the foundation for his creative endeavors. Further enriching his musical palette, Edunjobi studied the works of Hubert Ogunde, a legendary actor, playwright, and musician, whose influence is palpably felt in the soundtrack for 'Anikulapo'.

Award-Winning Soundtrack for 'Anikulapo'

Advertisment

The soundtrack that earned Edunjobi the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Award is not just a piece of music but a tapestry of cultural heritage and artistic innovation. 'Anikulapo', a film that has captivated audiences with its storytelling and visual artistry, found its soul in Edunjobi's soundtrack, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary sounds. This achievement not only highlights Edunjobi's skill as a musician but also his ability to connect with the essence of African storytelling through sound.

Leadership and Community Impact

Beyond his individual achievements, Kent Edunjobi's role as the leader of the Apex Choir of the Celestial Church of Christ in Ketu, Lagos, speaks volumes about his commitment to community and spiritual upliftment. Known affectionately as the 'Ebenezeri' crooner, Edunjobi's influence extends beyond the stage and studio, touching the lives of many within his church community and beyond. His leadership role in the choir is not just about musical direction but fostering a sense of belonging and collective achievement among its members.

The story of Kent Edunjobi is a testament to the power of cultural heritage, artistic passion, and community leadership in shaping the landscape of African music. His success at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards is a milestone in a journey marked by dedication, creativity, and an unwavering love for music. As Edunjobi continues to inspire with his melodies and leadership, the echoes of his influences, from Ebenezer Obey to Hubert Ogunde, will undoubtedly continue to resonate in his future works, enriching the tapestry of African music for generations to come.