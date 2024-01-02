en English
Business

Kebbi State’s Market Traders Association Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Kebbi State's Market Traders Association Conducts Capacity-Building Workshop

Recently, the Market Traders Association of Nigeria (MATAN), Kebbi State chapter, conducted a capacity-building workshop for 510 local traders. The workshop aimed to bolster the skills and capabilities of traders, advocating for the growth and development of the local trading sector. The event also marked the swearing-in ceremony of MATAN’s new executive members, indicating a renewed focus on unity and collaborative growth within the association.

State Leadership Backs MATAN’s Initiatives

Demonstrating a commitment to the state’s economic progress, Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris extended his support to MATAN’s initiatives. He commended the association for its foresight and pledged to assist them in achieving their set objectives. The governor’s support, both moral and financial, underscores the significance of such capacity-building programs and their potential to drive economic development.

(Read Also: Nigeria’s Discos Deny Allegations of Imminent Electricity Tariff Hike)

A Call for Unity and Growth

Alhaji Usman Ladan-Dakingari, the Kebbi State Commissioner for Commerce, echoed the governor’s sentiments. He expressed gratitude for the governor’s support and urged the newly inaugurated executive members to prioritize unity among traders. Ladan-Dakingari’s call for unity, paired with the governor’s endorsement, emphasizes the importance of collective growth and the role of traders in the economic development of Kebbi State.

(Read Also: President Tinubu Calls for Unity and Collaboration for Nigeria’s Progress)

Looking Ahead: The Future of Trading in Kebbi State

The recent workshop and leadership reshuffle within MATAN signal a promising future for trading in Kebbi State. With the state leadership’s backing and a united front of traders, the association is poised to contribute significantly to the state’s economy. As it stands, the commitment to capacity-building and unity paints an optimistic picture of sustainable growth and prosperity for traders in Kebbi State.

Business Economy Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

