Agriculture

Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government’s Dry Season Farming Initiatives

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:52 am EST
Kebbi State Pledges Support for Federal Government’s Dry Season Farming Initiatives

In an effort to bolster the Federal Government’s dry season farming initiatives, Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has pledged full support for the cause. The announcement was made during a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in Abuja. The meeting underscores the state’s commitment to aiding initiatives that could potentially alleviate poverty, boost employment, control food inflation, and enhance inclusivity in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Supportive Measures for Dry Season Farming

During the meeting, Governor Idris outlined a series of measures that the Kebbi State Government intends to implement in support of the dry season farming initiatives. Chief among these is the provision of solar-powered boreholes and power tillers to farmers. The governor highlighted that the state had procured 6,000 units of such equipment and plans to provide them to the farming community. Furthermore, Governor Idris invited Minister Kyari to the launch of the Kaura Agricultural Development and Growth Agenda and the distribution of solar pumps and power tillers to Kebbi farmers, emphasizing the state’s readiness to partner with the federal ministry to achieve national food security.

Minister Kyari’s Response

Reacting to Kebbi’s commitment, Minister Kyari acknowledged his recent meetings with four other state governors who echoed similar sentiments. He highlighted the commencement of dry season wheat farming in 15 states that began in November 2023. The minister emphasized the importance of year-round farming to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

Kebbi State’s Efforts in National Agricultural Growth

Despite initial challenges, Kyari noted Kebbi’s efforts under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme Agro-Pocket project. This scheme includes land preparation and irrigation facilitation for wheat cultivation. The state government also provided additional fertilizers, other inputs, and financial support to commodity associations to strengthen agriculture in the state. These measures reflect the state’s dedication to the agricultural program of the Federal government.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

