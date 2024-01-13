Kebbi State Governor Stresses Discipline in Schools; Commits to Recruiting More Teachers

In an unequivocal call for increased discipline and morality in the education sector, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has urged the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to enforce stringent standards among teachers and students in primary and secondary schools. This directive was issued during a renaming ceremony of the Government Day Secondary School, Makerar-Gandu, which now proudly bears the title of Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu Government Day Secondary School, in recognition of the governor’s significant contributions to the realm of education.

Renaming Ceremony: A Tribute to Governor’s Contributions

The renaming event, attended by prominent figures including Deputy Governor Senator Abubakar Umar Tafidan Kebbi, who represented Governor Idris, served as a platform to acknowledge the governor’s unyielding support and philanthropic efforts in the educational sphere. The initiative to rename the school was spearheaded by the Kauran Gwandu Old Students’ Association (KAGOSA), who sought to express their gratitude for Governor Idris’ impactful endeavors.

Government’s Commitment to Strengthen Education

Addressing the attendees, Deputy Governor Senator Kebbi lauded KAGOSA for their thoughtful gesture and took the opportunity to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to bolstering the education sector. He confirmed that plans are in place to recruit more teachers in 2024, with a special emphasis on giving priority appointments to volunteer teachers who meet stringent professional standards.

Sweeping Positive Changes in the Education Sector

The chairman of KAGOSA, Abubakar Muhammad, expressed appreciation for the positive transformations witnessed in the education sector under the current administration. He particularly highlighted the achievements of the newly renamed Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu Government Day Secondary School, attributing much of its success to the supportive policies and initiatives of Governor Idris.