en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kebbi State Governor Stresses Discipline in Schools; Commits to Recruiting More Teachers

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Kebbi State Governor Stresses Discipline in Schools; Commits to Recruiting More Teachers

In an unequivocal call for increased discipline and morality in the education sector, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has urged the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to enforce stringent standards among teachers and students in primary and secondary schools. This directive was issued during a renaming ceremony of the Government Day Secondary School, Makerar-Gandu, which now proudly bears the title of Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu Government Day Secondary School, in recognition of the governor’s significant contributions to the realm of education.

Renaming Ceremony: A Tribute to Governor’s Contributions

The renaming event, attended by prominent figures including Deputy Governor Senator Abubakar Umar Tafidan Kebbi, who represented Governor Idris, served as a platform to acknowledge the governor’s unyielding support and philanthropic efforts in the educational sphere. The initiative to rename the school was spearheaded by the Kauran Gwandu Old Students’ Association (KAGOSA), who sought to express their gratitude for Governor Idris’ impactful endeavors.

Government’s Commitment to Strengthen Education

Addressing the attendees, Deputy Governor Senator Kebbi lauded KAGOSA for their thoughtful gesture and took the opportunity to reaffirm the state government’s commitment to bolstering the education sector. He confirmed that plans are in place to recruit more teachers in 2024, with a special emphasis on giving priority appointments to volunteer teachers who meet stringent professional standards.

Sweeping Positive Changes in the Education Sector

The chairman of KAGOSA, Abubakar Muhammad, expressed appreciation for the positive transformations witnessed in the education sector under the current administration. He particularly highlighted the achievements of the newly renamed Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu Government Day Secondary School, attributing much of its success to the supportive policies and initiatives of Governor Idris.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
23 seconds ago
Rising Cost of Education in South Africa: A Look at the Country's Most Expensive Schools
In an era where the cost of living in South Africa is steadily escalating, education sector is feeling the pinch too. A recent report reveals that some of the most prestigious and expensive boarding schools in the country are projected to charge around R400,000 for tuition and boarding in 2024. This trend is not limited
Rising Cost of Education in South Africa: A Look at the Country's Most Expensive Schools
A Beacon Lost: The Destruction of Al-Fakhoura School Ignites International Concern
6 mins ago
A Beacon Lost: The Destruction of Al-Fakhoura School Ignites International Concern
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
7 mins ago
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
1 min ago
Zimbabwe's Advanced Level Exam Results Show Significant Improvement
From Delayed Start to Academic Excellence: Prof. Abideen Olaiya's Inspiring Journey
2 mins ago
From Delayed Start to Academic Excellence: Prof. Abideen Olaiya's Inspiring Journey
Birdle: An Innovative Game Educating About South Africa's Birdlife
2 mins ago
Birdle: An Innovative Game Educating About South Africa's Birdlife
Latest Headlines
World News
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
19 seconds
Rice Palliative Distribution Sparks Controversy Among Nigerian Lawmakers
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
31 seconds
Chinese Manufacturers' Association Member Found Guilty of Misleading Health Officials
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
32 seconds
Catalonia's Battle Against Rising Pharmaceutical Costs: A Drive for Pricing Power and Rationalization
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
55 seconds
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Rally and January 8th Statement
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
55 seconds
India's Opposition Parties Facing Challenges in Forming United Front
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
1 min
Emanuele Gaudiano Dominates Second Day of Doha Equestrian Championship
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
1 min
Malta's Nationalist Party Fails to Submit Donation Reports and Accounts for Two Years
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
1 min
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
2 mins
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app