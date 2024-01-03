Kebbi State Government Trains 2,400 Primary School Teachers: A Leap Forward in Nigeria’s Education Sector

In a significant development, the Kebbi State Government in Nigeria has launched a transformative initiative to train 2,400 primary school teachers. The initiative aims to enhance the proficiency of these educators in English language and Mathematics, while also sharpening their pedagogical skills. The program was inaugurated at the Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic in Birnin Kebbi, with Governor Nasir Idris presiding over the opening ceremony.

Commitment to Transform Education

During the ceremony, Governor Nasir Idris underscored the commitment of his administration to overhaul the educational landscape of Kebbi State. He called for collaborative efforts from teachers, parents, and relevant stakeholders to propel the sector forward. Furthermore, he pledged to prioritize teachers’ welfare and extend support to the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, with a vision to tailor its activities to meet societal needs more effectively.

Training Structure and Objectives

The training, organized by the Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board and helmed by its Chairman, Prof. Suleiman Khalid, is divided into six segments. Each segment will host 400 participants and the entire program will span two weeks. The curriculum will focus on improving the teachers’ command over targeted subjects and enhancing their teaching methods.

Implications for the Education Sector

The Rector of Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Dr. Usman Sani-Tunga, commended the governor’s initiative, highlighting the significance of continuous teacher training for the evolution of the education sector. By investing in the professional development of teachers, the Kebbi State Government is not only raising the standard of education but also setting a precedent for other states in Nigeria to follow. The success of this initiative could potentially mark a turning point in Nigeria’s educational landscape, inspiring similar measures across the country.