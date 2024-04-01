Kebbi State Government Accepts Resignation of Chief Imam, Appoints Acting Replacement

The Kebbi State Government has officially accepted the resignation of Sheikh Rufa’i Ibrahim, the Chief Imam of the historic Wala Mosque in Birnin Kebbi. Muhammad Sani-Aliyu, the Commissioner for Religious Affairs, announced this development during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday.

Sani-Aliyu urged the Gwandu Emirate Council to commence the process of appointing a new Chief Imam for the Wala Mosque. Additionally, he confirmed the appointment of Mammam Nata’ala as the acting Chief Imam, following the directive from the Birnin Kebbi Local Government Council.

The former chief imam resigned from his position on personal grounds, which was accepted by the Birnin Kebbi local government council and approved by the state government, according to Sani-Aliyu.

The commissioner debunked insinuations that Sheikh Ibrahim left his position due to monetary issues or being short-changed by his subordinates. He clarified that Governor Idris provided financial support to the Imams of Jumu’at Mosques in the state to help them cope with economic hardships, and there were no reports of mismanagement of funds.

Yakubu Ahmad-Birnin-Kebbi, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, ruled out political undertones in the entire saga. He emphasized that in a democratic setting, an Imam can hold different political ideologies without fear of harassment or molestation. He stated that Sheikh Ibrahim resigned voluntarily, without any external pressure.