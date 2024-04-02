Kebbi State Forms Committee to Investigate Warehouse Thefts and Enhance Security

Following the recent incidents of looting at government warehouses in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State has established a 13-member committee to investigate the thefts and develop strategies to prevent future occurrences. Led by Alhaji Shehu Mu'azu, Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the committee has been given five days to conduct a thorough investigation into the incidents.

The decision to form the committee was reached during a State Executive Council meeting presided over by Deputy Governor Alhaji Umar Abubakar-Tafida in Benin Kebbi on Monday. The committee's mandate includes identifying the perpetrators of the thefts and recommending measures to enhance security at government warehouses.

In addition to addressing the theft incidents, the council approved a substantial subsidy of N3.34 billion to alleviate the financial burden on 3,344 Muslims traveling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj. This subsidy, amounting to N1 million per pilgrim, aims to mitigate the impact of increased Hajj fees resulting from fluctuating naira-dollar exchange rates.

Alhaji Yakubu Ahmad, Commissioner for Information and Culture, highlighted Governor Nasir Idris's commitment to Islamic principles and social cohesion through the subsidy initiative. He explained that the government's contribution would help offset part of the additional Hajj fares imposed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Responding to concerns raised by the warehouse looting incidents, Ahmad reiterated the importance of the investigating committee's role in identifying the perpetrators and preventing future occurrences. Alhaji Mu'azu disclosed that a significant portion of the stolen rice belonged to Birnin Kebbi Local Government and was part of the state's palliative measures distributed across the local government areas.

Despite the setbacks, Mu'azu commended the efforts of security personnel, who managed to recover over 2,000 bags of grains, mitigating the losses from the looting spree. The committee is tasked with submitting comprehensive findings and recommendations by the end of the week to safeguard Kebbi State's food distribution networks and prevent similar incidents in the future.

"The committee members have a strict deadline to investigate the root causes of the incident, identify individuals or groups involved, and advise the government on necessary measures to prevent a recurrence," stated the commissioner.