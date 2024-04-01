Kebbi State Announces N1m Subsidy for Each 2024 Hajj Pilgrim Amid Rising Costs

In a significant move to assist its citizens on their spiritual journey, the Kebbi State Government has declared a N1 million subsidy for each of its 2024 Hajj pilgrims. This announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed, following an emergency State Executive Council meeting. The subsidy aims to alleviate the financial burden on pilgrims caused by the increased Hajj fare due to the current exchange rate fluctuations.

Advertisment

Government's Commitment to Spiritual Welfare

Addressing the media, Commissioner Ahmed highlighted the government's dedication to ensuring that the spiritual aspirations of its citizens are not hindered by financial constraints. Out of over 3,000 intending pilgrims, each will now only have to cover a little over N900,000 of the total cost, with the government shouldering the rest. This move has been widely applauded by prospective pilgrims and is seen as a testament to the government's commitment to promoting religious practices and values.

Enhancing Hajj Experience Through Infrastructure

Advertisment

Further emphasizing the state's readiness for the 2024 Hajj, Ahmed recounted a recent inspection by members of the Federal Ministry of Aviation to the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi. The inspectors praised the state for its excellent airport facilities, which are deemed fully equipped to handle the airlift of pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj exercise. This assurance from the aviation authorities has added a layer of confidence among the pilgrims and the state's administration regarding the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

Addressing Security and Welfare

In addition to the Hajj subsidy, the state government has shown proactive measures in ensuring the safety and welfare of its citizens. Following a recent incident of hoodlum attacks on foodstuff warehouses, a 13-man committee was established to investigate and prevent future occurrences. Commissioner for Agriculture, Shehu Mu'azu, reassured that government stores remained untouched and commended the swift action by security agencies in restoring order.

The Kebbi State Government's initiative to subsidize the Hajj pilgrimage costs reflects a broader commitment to supporting its citizens' spiritual and material well-being. As the 2024 Hajj approaches, this subsidy not only eases the financial burden on pilgrims but also reinforces the state's role in fostering religious observance and harmony. With added emphasis on security and infrastructure readiness, Kebbi State sets a commendable precedent in ensuring a fulfilling Hajj experience for its residents.