Law

Katsina State High Courts Crippled by Manpower Shortage; GBV Special Courts Inaugurated

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:41 pm EST


The judiciary in Katsina State is in the throes of a significant crisis. The high courts, the backbone of the state’s judicial system, are grappling with a crippling shortage of manpower. A staggering 300 staff positions remain vacant, rendering the courts handicapped in the face of mounting caseloads. The Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, has voiced his concerns over this pressing issue, attributing the staff deficit to a variety of factors including deaths, retirements, and dismissals.

A Cry for Help Unheeded

Despite repeated pleas for recruitment to fill these vacancies, the authorities have remained seemingly indifferent. This apathy has compelled the courts to resort to drastic measures such as merging of courts and adjusting hearing hours. The staff deficit has not only increased the workload on the existing workforce but also forced the blending of technical areas to ensure the continuity of operations.

A Silver Lining: The Inception of GBV Special Courts

In the midst of this challenging scenario, Justice Danladi Abubakar announced a significant development – the inauguration of the Katsina State Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Special courts. These courts, specifically designed to address cases related to GBV, began operations in January. Despite being in their nascent stage, they have already demonstrated their effectiveness, having dealt with 10 cases and facilitated the repatriation of two survivors to their families within the same month. This initiative represents a crucial step in tackling GBV, an issue that has long plagued society.

The Road Ahead

The judicial system of Katsina State stands at a critical juncture. The staff shortage in high courts is a grave concern that needs to be addressed urgently. While the establishment of GBV Special courts is a commendable move, it is essential to ensure that the entire judicial framework is robust and well-staffed. The authorities must heed the call of Justice Danladi and take swift action to rectify the staff deficit. Only then can justice be delivered effectively and promptly in the state.

Law Nigeria


Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

