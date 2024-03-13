Kano's Hisbah Police Arrest 11 for Publicly Eating in the Afternoon of Ramadan Fast

In a notable enforcement action within Nigeria's Kano state, the Hisbah police, an Islamic law enforcement group, apprehended 11 Muslims for consuming food during daylight hours of Ramadan, underscoring the stringent adherence to Islamic practices in the region.

Kano, with its majority Muslim populace, observes both secular and Sharia laws, with the latter taking a front seat during the Islamic holy month. The event, occurring on Tuesday, illuminates the dual legal system's operation and the societal norms governing religious observance.

Enforcement During Ramadan

The Hisbah's annual Ramadan enforcement campaign targets eateries and markets, ensuring Muslims adhere to the fasting requirement, one of Islam's Five Pillars. Lawal Fagge, a Hisbah spokesperson, detailed the arrests, including a woman selling groundnuts caught eating her wares.

The operation emphasizes community vigilance, with citizens alerting Hisbah to potential fast-breakers. Non-Muslims, however, remain exempt from these searches, with Hisbah clarifying their focus solely on Muslims obligated by faith to fast.