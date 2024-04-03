Kano State Governor Plans Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Pledges Support

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has unveiled plans to establish an agency dedicated to addressing the needs of individuals living with disabilities in the state. He made this announcement during an Iftar event hosted for residents of the State Children's Home and persons with disabilities at the state government house on Tuesday night.

Governor Yusuf emphasized the importance of inclusivity and pledged to appoint leaders from within the disability community to oversee the agency's operations. He recognized the valuable contributions of the children's home residents and individuals with disabilities to the state's peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development.

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor's spokesperson, highlighted Governor Yusuf's commitment to supporting the children's home and improving the quality of life for its residents as they transition into adulthood. The statement reiterated the administration's dedication to providing social security and prosperity for vulnerable members of society.

The expanded mandate of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development will now include children and individuals with disabilities, aiming to enhance their quality of life through tailored policies. Governor Yusuf pledged to address various issues such as job creation, access to tertiary education, scholarships, and support for marriage, demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusivity and democracy.

Hajiya Aisha Lawan Saji, the State Commissioner of Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Disabilities, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support in women's development and improving the welfare of persons living with disabilities.

Musa Shaba, the State Chairman of the Joint Associations of People Living with Disabilities (JONAPLWD), also commended the governor for initiatives such as renovating the Yadakunya General Hospital and providing medical interventions for spinal cord patients, showcasing the government's efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility for all residents.