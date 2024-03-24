Kano State Governor Denies Alleged N6 Billion Ramadan Feeding Programme Allocation

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has refuted recent media reports suggesting an allocation of N6 billion for the state's Ramadan Feeding Programme. Taking to his official platform, Governor Yusuf dismissed these claims as mere speculation, underscoring the importance of accurate information dissemination.

Governor Yusuf clarified that the actual amount allocated for the Ramadan Feeding Programme stands at N1,197,700,000 for the entire month. Emphasizing the need for responsible journalism, he urged the media to verify information from credible sources rather than relying on unfounded rumors and speculative figures.

Oversight and Accountability: Governor Yusuf's Vigilance on Programme Performance

In a recent series of visits to locations where food is distributed to the needy during Ramadan, Governor Yusuf demonstrated his commitment to ensuring accountability and effectiveness in the implementation of the programme. During these inspections, he reviewed the performance of individuals responsible for food distribution and scrutinized adherence to established criteria.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of meals observed at one distribution site, Governor Yusuf voiced his concerns over subpar food preparation and distribution practices. His remarks underscored the gravity of ensuring that beneficiaries receive nutritious and hygienically prepared meals, especially during the sacred month of Ramadan. Governor Yusuf's unwavering commitment to upholding standards reflects his dedication to serving the people of Kano State with integrity and transparency.

As Governor Yusuf continues to oversee the Ramadan Feeding Programme and other initiatives aimed at uplifting vulnerable communities, his vigilance underscores the importance of accountable governance and effective resource utilization. By prioritizing the welfare of citizens and upholding ethical standards, Governor Yusuf sets a commendable example for leaders across the nation, reaffirming his commitment to fostering inclusive development and social justice in Kano State.