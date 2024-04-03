Kano State Governor Commits to Civil Service Modernization for Enhanced Governance

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has underscored his administration's unwavering commitment to modernizing the state's Civil Service, aiming to streamline operations and expedite the execution of policies and programs beneficial to the populace. This declaration comes as part of the governor's vision to bolster governance and enhance service delivery, as articulated in a statement released by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Wednesday.

Addressing executives from twenty-two unions representing diverse sectors during an Iftar gathering, Governor Yusuf emphasized the pivotal role of the Civil Service, hailing it as the backbone of effective governance. He reiterated his administration's pledge to continually support and improve the Civil Service through initiatives such as training, re-training, and fostering a conducive work environment conducive to productivity and service excellence.

The governor commended the leadership exhibited by the union executives and underscored the importance of fostering a constructive relationship between the government and the unions. He urged for the sustenance of this positive collaboration to collectively advance the interests of the state.

Furthermore, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing education as a cornerstone of societal progress, calling upon all stakeholders to contribute actively to this noble endeavor.

Echoing the sentiments of the governor, Professor Abdallah Uba Adamu, a distinguished academician, lauded Governor Yusuf's initiatives aimed at propelling Kano State forward. He advocated for the establishment of a robust framework for translating research findings into actionable policy recommendations, thereby fostering good governance and sustainable development.

The governor's steadfast commitment to modernizing the Civil Service and advancing governance reflects a proactive approach towards addressing the needs and aspirations of the people of Kano State. With collaborative efforts between the government, unions, and academia, the state is poised to achieve significant milestones in its journey towards progress and development.