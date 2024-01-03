en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kano State Government Seeks Support from Wealthy Citizens to Boost Education Standard

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Kano State Government Seeks Support from Wealthy Citizens to Boost Education Standard

In a significant move to enhance the standard of basic education in Nigeria, the Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Yusuf, is seeking support from the affluent. The government has launched a strategy that banks on the wealthier citizens’ participation in sponsoring the education of qualified local students. The announcement was made during a meeting with heads of media organizations where the governor emphasized the critical role of community support in the growth and development of the education sector.

Government Alone Cannot Fund Education

While emphasizing the government’s commitment to improving education quality, Governor Yusuf stated that the government alone could not shoulder the financial burden of the sector. He confirmed the government’s dedication to ending the practice of students receiving lessons on the floor and stressed on the need to solicit funds from affluent individuals. He urged the wealthy residents of Kano to take part in this initiative to bolster the standard of education within the state.

Contributors to Leave a Legacy

As an incentive for this philanthropic endeavor, Governor Yusuf proposed that any infrastructure built with the help of these benefactors, such as schools, would be named after them. This gesture aims to create a lasting legacy for the contributors and their families. He expressed his hope that by contributing to education, the benefactors’ prosperity would continue to grow. This initiative is part of a broader effort to involve stakeholders in the revamping of the educational system, including corporate organizations, development partners, and donor agencies.

Other Efforts to Improve Education and Livelihoods

Moreover, Nigeria is witnessing other efforts to improve the livelihoods of its citizens. The Seed for Resilience Project, aimed at tackling climate change and ensuring food security, has positively impacted over 1,000 farmers in Nigeria, including those in Kano State. By providing farmers with access to a diversity of seeds, the project has guided them in selecting appropriate seeds for cultivation. This initiative has led to the adoption of seeds with good quality traits, which the farmers have multiplied and are ready to share with other farmers to enhance food and nutrition security in Nigeria.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High School Students Heroically Avert School Bus Disaster

By BNN Correspondents

Kenyan Intern Teachers Demand Job Security, Threaten Strike

By Israel Ojoko

Brian Jones Appointed as New AVP for Institutional Effectiveness at Odessa College

By Rizwan Shah

Bennett College’s Santiba Campbell Joins ACE Fellows Program, to Shadow Odessa College's President

By Shivani Chauhan

Ham Radio University's Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and ...
@Education · 6 mins
Ham Radio University's Silver Jubilee: A Celebration of Knowledge and ...
heart comment 0
Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership

By Salman Khan

Elevate Lead Program: Shaping the Future of Sports Leadership
Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Appointments and Inductions

By BNN Correspondents

Southern State Community College: Board of Trustees to Convene, New Appointments and Inductions
Gabriel Espitia: Mountlake Terrace Graduate Honored with Prestigious Boy Scout Eagle Award

By BNN Correspondents

Gabriel Espitia: Mountlake Terrace Graduate Honored with Prestigious Boy Scout Eagle Award
Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games

By Salman Khan

Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
26 seconds
Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
37 seconds
Maine Lawmakers Mull Over Granting Broader Internet Gambling Rights to Tribes
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
50 seconds
Chico State Basketball Teams Triumph Over Cal Poly Humboldt; High School Teams Showcase Competitive Spirit
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
58 seconds
Kent State Golden Flashes Lead Ball State Cardinals in Basketball Showdown
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
1 min
Dr. Bakita Bello Weighs in on Ondo State's Political Climate Amidst New Leadership
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
1 min
Senator John Fetterman's Candid Discourse on Battling Depression: A Beacon of Hope
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
1 min
Columbiana Clippers Score Big Win Over Mineral Ridge Rams
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
2 mins
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
2 mins
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
13 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app