Kano State Government and Labour Unions Agree on N20,000 Palliative for Workers

In an unprecedented move to cushion the economic impact of the removal of the fuel subsidy, the Kano State Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has agreed to disburse a N20,000 palliative to all state employees. This decision stands as a beacon of relief amid the financial challenges faced by civil servants in the wake of the fuel subsidy’s elimination on January 1, 2024.

A Resolute Response to a Joint Plea

In October 2023, the NLC and TUC had submitted a joint plea to the Kano State Government, soliciting intervention in the face of mounting economic difficulties. This plea catalyzed the formation of a special committee by Governor Yusuf, tasked with assessing the economic hurdles confronting the workers and devising a solution.

The Palliative: A Brief Respite and a Beacon of Hope

The committee’s recommendation was the N20,000 palliative, a financial aid measure that kicked off in December 2023. This relief package is set to continue until a comprehensive review of the minimum wage is conducted within the next six months. In addition to this, pensioners have been allocated a monthly palliative of N15,000 for three months, including arrears for the missed December 2023 allowance.

Averting a Nationwide Strike

The swift and responsive actions of the Kano State Government, particularly the Governor’s Special Adviser on Labour and the special committee, have been instrumental in preventing a potential nationwide strike. This strike was threatened by the labour unions in response to President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy. While the federal government had previously increased salaries for federal workers, this adjustment marks the first of its kind for state and local government employees in Kano.