Kano POS Operator's Integrity Shines, Returns N10M Mistake, Earns N500K Reward

In an inspiring display of honesty and integrity, 37-year-old Mohammed Sani Abdulrahman, a Point of Sale (POS) operator from Kurnar Asabe Quarters in Kano State, became a beacon of hope and trustworthiness.

Abdulrahman encountered a significant test of character when a customer accidentally transferred N10 million instead of the intended N10,000 to his POS account. The incident, confirmed by SP Abdullahi Haruna of the Kano Police Command, led to a meticulous three-month investigation by the police to ascertain the rightful owner of the money.

Upon realizing the mistake, Abdulrahman did not hesitate to report the erroneous transaction to the police, sparking an extensive investigation to track down the rightful owner. The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, directed a team from the Command's Criminal Investigation Department, led by SP Abdulwahab Zubairu, to undertake this crucial task. Their efforts culminated in identifying a businessman from Dawanau Grain Market as the legitimate owner of the funds.

Returning the Funds and Reward

After confirming the businessman's claim to the money, the police facilitated the return of the N9,990,000 to his account. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the businessman rewarded Abdulrahman with a cash gift of N500,000.

This gesture of appreciation highlighted the profound impact of Abdulrahman's honesty, not only on the beneficiary but also on the broader community. The Commissioner of Police praised Abdulrahman's conduct, emphasizing it as a rare and commendable act worthy of emulation.