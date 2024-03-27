Kano Government Subsidizes Hajj Fare by N500,000 per Intending Pilgrim

In response to the recent surge in Hajj fare, the Kano State government has approved a subsidy of N500,000 for each intending pilgrim from the state. Governor Abba Yusuf made this announcement via his official social media platform on Wednesday, stating that the subsidy aims to alleviate the financial burden imposed by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria's (NAHCON) N1.9 million fare increase.

Governor's Declaration

Governor Abba Yusuf explained that the subsidy was necessitated by the unexpected rise in Hajj fare imposed by NAHCON. He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting intending pilgrims from Kano, ensuring that they can fulfill their religious obligation without undue financial strain. The governor disclosed that the subsidy would reduce the total amount payable by intending pilgrims from Kano to N1.4 million, providing significant relief to those who have already registered for the 2024 pilgrimage.

Financial Relief for Intending Pilgrims

Intending pilgrims who had previously paid a total deposit of N4.7 million or N4.5 million with the state pilgrims board will now be required to deposit only N1.4 million, thanks to the government's subsidy. Governor Abba Yusuf reiterated his administration's commitment to facilitating Hajj arrangements for residents of Kano State, ensuring that they can embark on the pilgrimage without facing excessive financial burdens.

Background: NAHCON Fare Increase

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) recently announced a substantial increase of N1.9 million in the Hajj fare, adding to the initial N4.9 million paid by intending pilgrims. This sudden surge prompted the Kano State government to intervene by providing financial relief through the subsidy, demonstrating its dedication to supporting the religious aspirations of its citizens amidst challenging economic circumstances.