Kaduna State Governor Flags Off Construction of Sanga-Jema’a Road

The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has ceremoniously commenced the construction of an 18-kilometer road project, Sanga-Jema’a. The strategic road is designed to connect Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area (LGA), to Kafanchan in Jema’a LGA, marking a significant stride in the state’s rural transformation initiative.

Enhancing Rural Connections

This road project is a part of Governor Sani’s broader rural transformation initiative. It’s an ambitious plan aimed at promoting rural economic revitalization and reducing the developmental disparity between rural and urban regions. By improving road infrastructure, the governor aims to ensure that rural areas are not left behind in the race for development.

Bridging the Gap through Infrastructure

With the Sanga-Jema’a road, travel time between the two LGAs is expected to decrease significantly. This improvement in connectivity is anticipated to enhance the movement of people while facilitating the transportation of agricultural goods to markets, thereby reducing post-harvest losses. The road is also expected to serve as a catalyst for boosting agricultural production.

Improving Livelihoods through Development

The road project aligns with Governor Sani’s commitment to improving the lives and prospects of rural dwellers. In his remarks, the Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ibrahim Hamza, supported the governor’s dedication to fulfill campaign pledges, particularly those involving the advancement of rural infrastructure. This development is expected to improve access to education and healthcare services, alleviate poverty, and elevate the standard of living for local residents.

