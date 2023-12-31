en English
Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor Flags Off Construction of Sanga-Jema’a Road

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:07 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:11 am EST
The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, has ceremoniously commenced the construction of an 18-kilometer road project, Sanga-Jema’a. The strategic road is designed to connect Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area (LGA), to Kafanchan in Jema’a LGA, marking a significant stride in the state’s rural transformation initiative.

Enhancing Rural Connections

This road project is a part of Governor Sani’s broader rural transformation initiative. It’s an ambitious plan aimed at promoting rural economic revitalization and reducing the developmental disparity between rural and urban regions. By improving road infrastructure, the governor aims to ensure that rural areas are not left behind in the race for development.

(Read Also: Alleged Territorial Intrusion Causes Tension in Osun State, Nigeria)

Bridging the Gap through Infrastructure

With the Sanga-Jema’a road, travel time between the two LGAs is expected to decrease significantly. This improvement in connectivity is anticipated to enhance the movement of people while facilitating the transportation of agricultural goods to markets, thereby reducing post-harvest losses. The road is also expected to serve as a catalyst for boosting agricultural production.

(Read Also: Jiwa Festival: A Celebration of Culture and a Commitment to National Progress)

Improving Livelihoods through Development

The road project aligns with Governor Sani’s commitment to improving the lives and prospects of rural dwellers. In his remarks, the Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Ibrahim Hamza, supported the governor’s dedication to fulfill campaign pledges, particularly those involving the advancement of rural infrastructure. This development is expected to improve access to education and healthcare services, alleviate poverty, and elevate the standard of living for local residents.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

