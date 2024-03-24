Kaduna Police Apprehend Notorious Kidnappers' Gang Leader Linked to Church Attack

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have captured Saidu Yakubu, alias "Ismail," suspected to be the notorious leader of a kidnappers' gang responsible for the September 7, 2023 attack at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Fadan Kamanta, Kafanchan Diocese. The attack resulted in the tragic death of seminarian Na’aman Danladi and the destruction of the parish house.

Collaboration and Confession: Success in Apprehension and Investigation

According to the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, the arrest was made in collaboration with military personnel, showcasing a commendable display of swift action and dedication to public safety. Saidu Yakubu has confessed to his involvement in the crime, shedding light on the gang's activities and the events leading to the tragic incident at St. Raphael Catholic Church.

Commissioner's Commendation: Recognition of Diligence and Bravery

Commissioner Ali Dabigi commended the police operatives for their swift and effective response to the distress call, acknowledging their dedication and bravery in confronting criminal elements threatening the safety and security of Kaduna State residents. The commissioner's praise underscores the importance of law enforcement efforts in combating crime and ensuring the protection of lives and property in the state.

Reassurance and Resolve: Commitment to Public Safety

The Kaduna State Police Command reiterated its unwavering resolve to combat crime and guarantee the safety and security of all residents. The reassurance underscores the command's commitment to upholding law and order, seeking justice for victims, and holding perpetrators of criminal acts accountable for their actions.

As the investigation progresses and legal proceedings unfold, the apprehension of Saidu Yakubu represents a significant milestone in the fight against kidnapping and violence in Kaduna State, reaffirming the police's determination to uphold peace and stability in the region.