Kaduna Electric Denies Free Electricity During Ramadan, Urges Prompt Payment from Customers

The management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has dismissed speculations that Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State had paid for electricity consumed by residents during Ramadan. According to the Head of Corporate Communication, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, the governor only subsidized the amount to be paid for improved power supply during the fasting period.

Subsidized Electricity Supply

Kaduna Electric clarified that Governor Idris had facilitated a meeting with the management to enhance electricity supply in Kebbi State. Following the discussion, an agreement was reached to increase electricity supply from an average of six hours to 12 hours daily, categorized into different feeder groups.

Tariff Mechanism Utilization

Despite challenges in power generation, Kaduna Electric committed to utilizing the Service Based Tariff mechanism to improve power supply in Kebbi State. The governor agreed to subsidize the differential cost as support for the Ramadan period, ensuring customers experienced enhanced electricity supply without facing increased tariffs.

Call for Prompt Payment

The statement emphasized that the Kebbi State Government had settled outstanding debts owed by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, and committed to prompt settlement of monthly bills. Kaduna Electric urged customers in Kebbi State to promptly pay for electricity consumed, emphasizing the distribution of bills for February and warning against disconnection for non-payment.