KADIRS Targets N62 Billion IGR in 2024: A Push for Rural Transformation

In an ambitious bid to revolutionize revenue generation and contribute to the state’s development, the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has announced a goal of generating N62 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the year 2024. This represents a significant part of Governor Uba Sani’s larger annual IGR target of about N120 billion, under the banner of the ‘Budget of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Development.’

Key Revenue Targets

As part of this grand push, KADIRS has been tasked with directly generating over N58 billion, which accounts for 47.33% of the IGR target. In addition, the service is expected to collaborate with other revenue-generating agencies to contribute an additional N63.2 billion, making up 52.66% of the IGR target.

Strategic Retreat and Performance Review

During a two-day Annual Performance Review and Strategic Retreat, KADIRS’ Executive Chairman, Mr. Jerry Adams, underscored the service’s track record of meeting previous IGR targets, and laid out plans for the future. The retreat’s goal was not only to review past performances but also to strategize for the future, ensuring readiness for the demands of the upcoming fiscal year.

Embracing Technology for Revenue Management

Mr. Adams emphasized the intention to deploy advanced ICT solutions for better revenue management. These include the Central Billing System and Big Data Single Window, innovative tools designed to facilitate online tax filing and electronic tax collection. The chairman also highlighted the importance of staff members as valuable assets, pointing to plans for capacity building, incentives for high performance, and disciplinary measures for non-compliance.

In a call to action, Adams appealed for dedication from the staff and compliance from citizens with their tax obligations. This, he said, was in line with the government’s development plans. Governor Sani, too, underscored the significance of IGR for his ‘SUSTAIN’ agenda, which aims to transform the state and deliver democratic dividends, particularly in rural areas.