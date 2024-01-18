en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

KADIRS Targets N62 Billion IGR in 2024: A Push for Rural Transformation

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:02 am EST
KADIRS Targets N62 Billion IGR in 2024: A Push for Rural Transformation

In an ambitious bid to revolutionize revenue generation and contribute to the state’s development, the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has announced a goal of generating N62 billion in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the year 2024. This represents a significant part of Governor Uba Sani’s larger annual IGR target of about N120 billion, under the banner of the ‘Budget of Rural Transformation and Inclusive Development.’

Key Revenue Targets

As part of this grand push, KADIRS has been tasked with directly generating over N58 billion, which accounts for 47.33% of the IGR target. In addition, the service is expected to collaborate with other revenue-generating agencies to contribute an additional N63.2 billion, making up 52.66% of the IGR target.

Strategic Retreat and Performance Review

During a two-day Annual Performance Review and Strategic Retreat, KADIRS’ Executive Chairman, Mr. Jerry Adams, underscored the service’s track record of meeting previous IGR targets, and laid out plans for the future. The retreat’s goal was not only to review past performances but also to strategize for the future, ensuring readiness for the demands of the upcoming fiscal year.

Embracing Technology for Revenue Management

Mr. Adams emphasized the intention to deploy advanced ICT solutions for better revenue management. These include the Central Billing System and Big Data Single Window, innovative tools designed to facilitate online tax filing and electronic tax collection. The chairman also highlighted the importance of staff members as valuable assets, pointing to plans for capacity building, incentives for high performance, and disciplinary measures for non-compliance.

In a call to action, Adams appealed for dedication from the staff and compliance from citizens with their tax obligations. This, he said, was in line with the government’s development plans. Governor Sani, too, underscored the significance of IGR for his ‘SUSTAIN’ agenda, which aims to transform the state and deliver democratic dividends, particularly in rural areas.

0
Business Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
The strength of Canadian brands in the global market has been underlined in a recent report, with 17 Canadian companies making an appearance in the ranking. These companies boast a combined brand value of US$155.6 billion, signaling the robust performance of Canada’s economy on the global stage. This achievement also speaks volumes about the ability
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
12 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
13 mins ago
ABC Gas (International) Limited Welcomes New Director, Mr. Viral Ranpura
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
8 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
11 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
12 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
Latest Headlines
World News
Bulls Edge Out Bordeaux Bègles in Tense Champions Cup Clash
2 mins
Bulls Edge Out Bordeaux Bègles in Tense Champions Cup Clash
Grand Canyon Antelopes to Face Seattle Redhawks in WAC Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Grand Canyon Antelopes to Face Seattle Redhawks in WAC Basketball Showdown
BRS Leader Gopinath Confident of Continued Voter Support in Hyderabad
3 mins
BRS Leader Gopinath Confident of Continued Voter Support in Hyderabad
Erik Valnes Triumphs in Oberhof 20km Mass Start, Demonstrates Versatility
3 mins
Erik Valnes Triumphs in Oberhof 20km Mass Start, Demonstrates Versatility
Ohio Nonprofits Receive Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Address Local Health Issues
3 mins
Ohio Nonprofits Receive Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Address Local Health Issues
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
3 mins
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
Australian Swimmer Matt Temple Breaks Records at South Aussie State Open Championships
3 mins
Australian Swimmer Matt Temple Breaks Records at South Aussie State Open Championships
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
7 mins
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
8 mins
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app