Kabba Ruling Group Endorses Chief Julius Arokoyo for Obadofin of Oweland

In a significant development, the Kabba Ruling Group has lauded the Odolu Ruling Group's Selection Committee for its diligent work in filling the position of the Obadofin of Oweland. The group, in a press statement signed by Chief Obagbami Ogege on behalf of the family heads, endorsed the selection of Chief Julius Arokoyo. Recognized for his substantial contributions to the development of Oweland, Arokoyo's selection has received widespread support.

The family heads articulated their confidence in Arokoyo's potential for the role of Obadofin. They underscored his persistent commitment to the community's advancement, emphasizing that his leadership would be instrumental in fostering peace, unity, and development in Oweland. The family heads urged all community stakeholders to rally behind Arokoyo's candidacy, a move they believe will be beneficial for the entire Oweland community.

A Credible Selection Process

The selection process was deemed credible, conducted in accordance with the Kogi State Chieftaincy Law (Edit 12 of 1995 and 2006). Chief Julius Arokoyo was deemed to fulfill all essential requirements for the position of Obadofin. These included being a bona fide son of the Irasi Royal Family and exuding a commendable character. The endorsement of Chief Arokoyo was not just about filling a vacant seat; it was a recognition of his merits and contributions to the community.

Though the nomination of Chief Arokoyo has gained local support, it awaits final approval from the Executive Governor through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The nomination report has been submitted to the Obaro of Kabba and the Okun Area Traditional Council, marking another significant step in the process. The Oweland community eagerly awaits the final decision, hoping for a leader who will champion their cause and guide them towards progress.