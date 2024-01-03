en English
Law

Justice Majebi Restores Kogi State Judiciary’s Dignity with Renovation and New Assets

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Justice Majebi Restores Kogi State Judiciary’s Dignity with Renovation and New Assets

Historically, the residence of the Chief Judge in Kogi State had been a symbol of the judiciary’s integrity and dignity. However, following the demise of the previous Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, in June 2020, this symbolic building was left abandoned, neglected, and had fallen into a state of disrepair, becoming an unfortunate haven for criminal elements within the GRA area of Lokoja.

Restoration of Dignity

Upon his appointment, the new Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Majebi, took the initiative to restore and renovate the official residence. The residence, now refurbished to standard, symbolizes the rejuvenation of the state’s judiciary under Justice Majebi’s leadership. The successful renovation has been met with joy among judiciary staff, marking the end of an era of Chief Judges operating from their personal homes in Kogi State.

Support from the State Government

Justice Majebi expressed his gratitude to Governor Yahaya Bello, who provided the necessary funds for the renovation, demonstrating his commitment to strengthening the judiciary. In addition to the residence’s refurbishment, Justice Majebi also received 10 SUVs from the Kogi State Government. These vehicles are intended for the judges and kadis who are soon to be appointed for the State Judiciary, further supporting the revitalization of the judicial system.

Anticipation for the Future

With the residence restored and new assets in place, the stage is set for the appointment of new judges and kadis. This significant support from the state government, along with Justice Majebi’s commitment to restoring the dignity of the judiciary, paints a promising picture for the future of Kogi State’s judicial system.

Law Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

