Justice Izuako at 70: A Call for Judiciary Independence

Retired Justice Nkem Izuako, a distinguished jurist from Anambra State and the first female judge to serve in the Solomon Islands, marked her 70th birthday with not just a celebration, but a call to action. Amidst the festivities and the launch of her book ‘Without fear or favour,’ Izuako seized the podium to advocate for the financial independence of the Nigerian judiciary, a critical step she believes will fortify the legal framework of the nation.

Independence for Judiciary: A Key to Strengthening Nigeria

Justice Izuako, throughout her career across Nigeria, Gambia, and in the Solomon Islands, has always championed the cause of the judiciary. Her latest call emphasizes the necessity of a robust judiciary as the last bastion of hope for the common man. She urged judicial officers, including judges, magistrates, and lawyers, to self-reflect and strive for the betterment of the country. According to Izuako, fostering trust and confidence in the judicial system is crucial, and this can only be achieved by granting it financial autonomy.

‘Without Fear or Favour’: A Testament to Izuako’s Tenacity

The event also witnessed the unveiling of Izuako’s biography, ‘Without Fear or Favour’. The book is a testament to her successful career as a judge, her advocacy for women’s rights, and her dedication to societal development. It further resonates with her belief in the impartiality of the judiciary, a principle she has upheld throughout her career.

A Celebration of Service and Dedication

As peers, family, and friends gathered to celebrate her milestone birthday, their praises for Izuako were unending. Her bravery, humility, and devotion to serving God and her community were recognized and applauded. The event was not just a celebration of her age, but a tribute to a life of service, a principle emphasized by Rev. Fr. Prof. Emmanuel Umezinwa during a church service held as part of the celebrations. He underscored the importance of serving God at all times, a principle Izuako has exemplified throughout her career.