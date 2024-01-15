Justice Felicitas Ibanga: A Beacon of Nigerian Judiciary Passes Away

On a somber note, the legal community in Nigeria mourns the loss of Justice Felicitas Ibanga, a High Court judge in Akwa Ibom State, who has passed away as a result of illness. The news of her passing was confirmed by the acting Chief Registrar of Akwa Ibom State High Court, marking a significant loss to both the legal community and the state.

A Life Dedicated to Justice

Prior to her appointment as a judge in 2014, Justice Ibanga served as a director of civil litigations in the State Ministry of Justice. Her last judicial service was in Okobo Local Government Area, with extended jurisdiction occasionally in Abak Local Government Area. In addition, she presided over Vacation Court in Uyo, the state capital, contributing significantly to the legal fabric of the state.

Remembering a Legal Luminary

Members of the legal profession have come forward to express their grief and pay their respects. Augustine Umoh, chairperson of the Nigerian Bar Association's Uyo branch, praised Justice Ibanga for being amiable, respected, and intelligent. Umoh highlighted her timely delivery of judgments, a trait that set her apart as one of the judiciary's distinguished judges.

A Devastating Loss

Uwemedimo Nwoko, a former commissioner for justice and attorney general in Akwa Ibom State, described her death as a 'devastating loss'. He lauded her for her brilliance, hard work, and high standards both as a lawyer and judge. Her untimely demise has left a void in the legal fraternity that will be hard to fill, he noted.