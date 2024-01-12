Jummai Damisa-Babson Steps Up as New Comptroller for Akwa Ibom Immigration

It’s a new dawn for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Akwa Ibom State as Jummai Damisa-Babson assumes office as the 22nd Comptroller. Damisa-Babson, a seasoned immigration officer with a career spanning over three decades, takes the mantle from ACG Francisca Dakat in a formal handing over ceremony held at the State Command Headquarters in Uyo on Wednesday.

A Veteran with a Wealth of Experience

Jummai Damisa-Babson is not new to the Nigeria Immigration Service. Since her appointment in 1989, she has served the NIS in various capacities across different states of the Federation. Her educational background, which includes a Masters degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English Language, further underscores her readiness for this new assignment.

Inaugural Address: A Pledge for Effective Service Delivery

In her inaugural address, Damisa-Babson commended the transformation witnessed under her predecessor’s leadership. She emphasized her commitment to uphold the values of the Service, pledging to effect positive change and foster effective service delivery. She also called upon her officers to rededicate themselves to their duties.

Change at the Helm: A New Comptroller-General

In related news, the presidency has also appointed Adepoju Wura-Ola as the substantive Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service. Wura-Ola had been serving in an acting capacity since June 2023 and has now been confirmed to fully assume the position.