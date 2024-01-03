Julius Berger and FRSC Collaborate to Enhance Road Safety during Yuletide

With the festive Yuletide season in full swing, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, a renowned construction company, has rolled out a partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to reinforce safety measures on Nigerian highways. The collaboration, part of Julius Berger’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, manifests in the donation of 100 reflective jackets aimed at bolstering the FRSC’s capacity to maintain road safety during the holiday season.

Supporting Road Safety

Mr. Trust Ekaji, who leads Julius Berger’s CSR team, underlined the importance of road safety education and enlightenment for motorists. The focus is primarily on the perils of over-speeding and the use of expired tires—two significant causes of road accidents. By arming the FRSC with these reflective jackets, Julius Berger aims to help the agency manage traffic more effectively and with greater safety, particularly during periods of heightened road activity.

Gratitude from FRSC

Receiving the donation, the FRSC sector commander for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chorrie Isah Muta’a, expressed gratitude. He noted the crucial role of the reflective jackets in traffic control and highlighted the importance of equipping new officers properly for their duties. The jackets, thanks to their high visibility, help improve traffic management, especially during periods of heavy traffic.

A Step Towards Safer Highways

The FRSC has pledged to put the jackets to optimal use to serve the public and ensure safer highways. This initiative by Julius Berger underscores its commitment to road safety and community well-being, setting a commendable example for other corporate entities. The partnership between Julius Berger and the FRSC brings a ray of hope for safer travel during the holiday season, and beyond.