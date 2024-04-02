JTF Rescues Nine Kidnap Victims in Niger Delta, Arrests Ten Suspects

The Joint Task Force (JTF) Operation Delta Safe, operating in the Niger Delta region, has successfully rescued nine kidnap victims who were abducted by gunmen along the Ugheli-Patani axis of the East-West road on March 29. Commander John Okeke confirmed the rescue operation on Monday night, highlighting the efforts of the gallant troops involved.

According to Okeke, the rescue operation conducted by the Joint Task Force South South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) resulted in the apprehension of ten suspected kidnappers. Among the rescued victims were an NYSC member and a Navy rating, demonstrating the diversity of those targeted by criminal elements in the region.

The JTF Commander emphasized the commitment of the military force to ensuring the safety of lives and property in the Niger Delta. He warned criminals to cease their unlawful activities, emphasizing that the region would not serve as a safe haven for criminal elements. Okeke assured that the troops would continue to maintain vigilance and pursue perpetrators to guarantee a conducive environment for all residents.

Commending the troops for their bravery and dedication, Okeke urged the public to collaborate with security agencies by providing relevant information on criminal activities within their communities. This partnership between the security forces and the community is essential for effectively combating crime and safeguarding the well-being of individuals living in the Niger Delta region.