Journalists Played Key Role in Ending Military Regimes, Says Tinubu's Special Adviser

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has shed light on the pivotal role played by journalists, including himself, in bringing an end to the military regimes of former dictators, Ibrahim Babangida and Sani Abacha.

Speaking on the 'Mic On Podcast' hosted by Channels TV presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, Onanuga recounted how his efforts and those of other journalists were instrumental in paving the way for Nigeria's transition from military rule to democracy.

Having served as an editor at the now-defunct African Concord magazine before founding TheNews magazine, Onanuga emphasized that their journalistic endeavors were focused on holding those in power accountable and advocating for democracy and the rights of Nigerians.

"At that time, my journalism was centered on looking at people at the center point of issues rather than just looking at issues," Onanuga explained. "So, if Babangida was messing up in those days, we tried to question him, not looking at issues."

He underscored the journalists' commitment to ensuring good governance and democracy, even at personal sacrifice. "We were ready to lose our own convenience and everything to make sure that this country was well-governed," he added.

Reflecting on the outcome of their efforts, Onanuga expressed satisfaction with the eventual departure of Babangida from power in 1993 and the subsequent demise of Abacha in 1998. He highlighted the resilience of journalists who, despite facing threats and challenges, continued their crusade for democracy.

"We came back to our country to continue to play our roles to make sure that this country enthrones democracy," Onanuga remarked. "And I think as a journalist, because of the crusade that we fought for at that time, I think I'll say our crusade succeeded."

Onanuga's account underscores the significant role of journalists in advocating for democratic principles and holding leaders accountable, serving as a reminder of the power of the press in shaping the course of a nation's history.