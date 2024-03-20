Journalists Held Hostage at Federal High Court During Bail Hearing for Osun Park Management System Member

On Tuesday, a tense situation unfolded at the premises of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, as journalists covering the bail hearing for Olalekan Oyeyemi, also known as Emir, were held hostage by suspected hoodlums.

Court Proceedings and Intimidation

Emir, an ally of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, faced a 10-count charge, including conspiracy, malicious damage, unlawful killing, and acts of terrorism. As his bail application was being heard, tension escalated as opposing parties presented their arguments.

Journalists Targeted

During the court session, suspected hoodlums identified journalists covering the proceedings and threatened them. After the adjournment, these individuals held the journalists within the court premises, causing distress and preventing them from leaving for approximately 40 minutes.

Police Intervention

Thankfully, the situation was diffused when police operatives arrived and escorted the journalists to safety. The suspected hoodlums were instructed to leave the area by law enforcement, ensuring the safety of the journalists.

Judicial Proceedings

Despite the disruption, Justice N. Ayo-Emmanuel presided over the bail hearing and reserved the ruling on the applications. The date for the next sitting will be communicated to all involved parties, maintaining the integrity of the legal process amidst the incident.

Conclusion

The incident highlights the challenges faced by journalists in carrying out their duties and underscores the importance of ensuring their safety and freedom to report without intimidation. It also emphasizes the need for security measures to be in place to safeguard individuals within court premises and uphold the rule of law.