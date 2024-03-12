JNI Clarifies Sultan Bello Mosque Leadership; Calls for Unity Amid Misinformation

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has recently made it clear that the Sultan Bello Mosque, a prominent Islamic institution in Kaduna, is not a personal asset for Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s family but a community hub for Muslims, governed by the JNI. This statement by Yusuf Bida, the Administrative Secretary of JNI, on March 12, 2024, comes in response to social media claims challenging the appointment of a new deputy for Sheikh Gumi.

Advertisment

A disputed social media post, allegedly by a disciple of Sheikh Gumi, criticized the appointment of the mosque’s new deputy, claiming the individual did not follow Gumi’s teachings. This led to the JNI's intervention to clarify the mosque’s governance.

Bida emphasized that the mosque has long been a place of peace and that its leadership, including imams and deputies, is determined through a rigorous application and examination process. This protocol ensures that leadership positions are filled by those most qualified, regardless of their affiliations with any particular school of thought within Islam.

Ensuring Peace and Unity

In his address, Bida called for calm and unity among the Muslim community, especially those students and followers of Sheikh Gumi who felt agitated by the unfounded allegations. He reassured that the Sultan Bello Mosque remains a space for worship and community, not a battleground for ideological disputes.

The administrative secretary also urged the immediate action of security agencies and the mosque’s management board to prevent any potential unrest sparked by the misleading write-up.