JNI Chapter Visits Plateau Governor Amid Rising Violence: A Step Toward Peace

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) chapter in Plateau state recently visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang in the wake of escalating violent incidents in the region. The visit, led by Emir Mohammed Haruna of Wase, who chairs JNI, was a critical step towards addressing the pressing security challenges besetting the state.

Emir’s Plea for Vigilance

Expressing deep regret over the recent killings, Emir Haruna stressed that such acts of violence are in stark contradiction to the principles upheld by the Islamic faith. He underscored the importance of vigilance and swift responsiveness to early warning signals as key strategies to avert future occurrences. The chairman further extended his prayers to the victims of the violence and their grieving families.

Governor’s Commitment to Fair Governance

Governor Mutfwang, in response, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support extended by the Muslim community. He reiterated his commitment to fair and just governance, pledging to serve all citizens equally, irrespective of their religious or tribal affiliations. The governor also declared a seven-day mourning period in honor of the victims of the attacks, which he described as coordinated acts of terrorism, rather than a result of farmer-herder crisis.

Call for Peace

Emphasizing the need for continued efforts towards peaceful coexistence, Governor Mutfwang cautioned against actions that could further disrupt peace. He called for the deployment of additional security personnel to the local government areas (LGAs) to bolster security measures. The JNI, an umbrella organization for various Muslim groups in northern Nigeria, was founded in 1962 and is currently led by the Sultan of Sokoto. The organization’s visit to the governor signals a significant stride towards fostering unity, understanding, and cooperation for sustainable peace and development in Plateau state.