Jigawa State Governor Affirms Commitment to Education, Considers University Upgrade for Birnin Kudu Government College

In a recent affirmation of commitment to education advancement, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State announced a significant allocation of the state’s 2024 budget towards educational development. The governor made this known during the annual general meeting of the Birnin Kudu Old Students Association (BIKOBA) in Kano. Representing the governor, Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Bala Ibrahim relayed the governor’s deep appreciation for Birnin Kudu Government College and its potential for upgrade, possibly to a university level.

Promising Future for Birnin Kudu Government College

With a deep connection to Birnin Kudu Government College, Governor Namadi expressed the state government’s aspiration to elevate it to a higher educational institution. This idea, proposed by Alhaji Basiru, the Galadiman Dutse, received a warm welcome from the governor’s office and is currently under consideration. Alongside this, the governor extended his congratulations to BIKOBA for the successful conclusion of its annual general meeting and assured a promising future for the college.

Call to Revive and Equip the School

The meeting was also graced by the former chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima. Galadima emphasized the need for reviving and equipping the school adequately to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving educational landscape. His call was in line with the state government’s renewed commitment to improving education across all levels in Jigawa State.

Emir of Kano as the Grand Patron of BIKOBA

The AGM concluded on a high note with the appointment of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, as the grand patron of BIKOBA. This appointment is expected to foster stronger ties between the association and the royal court, enhancing their collective efforts towards educational development in the state.

In summary, the Jigawa State government under Governor Umar Namadi has taken a strong position in prioritizing education for all. The idea of upgrading Birnin Kudu Government College to a university level, coupled with the appointment of the Emir of Kano as BIKOBA’s grand patron, paints a promising picture for the future of education in the state. These actions, rooted in a commitment to the 12-point agenda blueprint, aim to stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities, and ultimately build a brighter future for Jigawa State.