Jigawa Internal Revenue Services Bolsters Road Tax Collection with New Enforcement Teams

In a strategic move to curb tax evasion and unauthorized roadblocks, Jigawa Internal Revenue Services (JIRS) has launched a rigorous initiative to fortify its road tax collection mechanism. The initiative, led by the Executive Chairman of JIRS, Malam Nasir Sabo Idris, involves the recruitment and inauguration of 90 ad-hoc staff members who will form the backbone of the newly formed Road Tax Enforcement Teams.

Addressing Leakage in Road Tax Collection

These teams have been strategically deployed across various exit points within the state, with a prime objective to seal potential leakages in the road tax collection process. Their responsibilities extend to increasing the sales of road tax stickers, elevating single haulage fees, and ensuring strict adherence to the Jigawa state Revenue law concerning road taxes.

Eliminating Unauthorized Roadblocks

Besides addressing the tax collection process, the teams are also tasked to combat unauthorized roadblocks established by fraudulent individuals. These roadblocks often serve as a breeding ground for illicit activities and pose a significant challenge to the law enforcement agencies.

Expected Boost in Road Tax Collection

Expressing confidence in the newly formed teams, Idris anticipates a considerable surge in the road tax collection by the end of 2024. The enforcement teams have been stationed at critical points including, but not limited to, the borders between Gaya and Dutse, Gujungu-Gumel road, Gujungu-Jahun road, Gujungu-Ringim road, Gumel-Maigatari road, Maigatari-Niger border, Kazaure-Kano road, Kazaure-Daura road, Birnin-Kudu Bauchi road, and Gwaram-Darazo road. This strategic placement is expected to double the road tax collection by the end of the year.

The initiative is a significant step towards ensuring a transparent and efficient tax collection process, signaling a strong message to tax evaders and unauthorized entities. It not only aims to fortify the state’s revenue collection but also instills a sense of adherence to the law among the residents.