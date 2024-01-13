en English
Nigeria

Jemilu Akpa: A Journey from Disability to Resilience

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
At the tender age of two, Jemilu Akpa suffered an unfortunate fate that changed his life forever. A wrongful injection resulted in a physical disability, marking the onset of a life filled with challenges, discrimination, and bullying. Hailing from the Igala community in Kogi State, Nigeria, where tradition runs deep, Jemilu was seen as a bad omen due to his disability. A suggestion was even made to cast him away into the wilderness for the gods—an idea conceived from the erroneous belief that his condition would bring ill luck to the community.

Not a Curse but a Challenge

However, hope flickered in the darkness. There were those who saw beyond his physical limitations, recognizing his potential and rallying around him. Their faith in Jemilu’s potential convinced his father to reject the cruel proposal. Thus, began Jemilu’s journey of resilience and tenacity that would see him defy the odds to become a successful tech freelancer and Master of Ceremonies at the age of 30.

Support from Unlikely Quarters

Integral to Jemilu’s journey were his family members, especially his mother, who never treated him differently despite his disability. His father, too, was appreciative of his academic achievements, rewarding them with gifts. This familial love and support fortified Jemilu’s spirit, enabling him to brave the taunts and discrimination he encountered outside the safety of his home.

Navigating Life on Wheels

In his quest for education, Jemilu used a tricycle, wheelchair, and motorcycle to attend school. His journey was not without bumps, but his strong faith in God and irrepressible optimism smoothed out the rough edges. Over the years, Jemilu has developed an upbeat outlook on life, which he credits for his ability to navigate difficult phases. This optimistic nature, coupled with his determination and resilience, has earned him respect from his community, helping to dispel misconceptions about disabilities.

Today, Jemilu’s story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to human resilience. Despite his physical limitations, he has not only carved out a successful career for himself but also become an influential figure in his community. His life is a powerful reminder that disability is not inability, and with the right mindset and support, anyone can overcome adversity, no matter how insurmountable it may seem.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

