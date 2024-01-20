James Hope College Continues to Excel in Academic Excellence

James Hope College (JHC), based in Lagos, has once again proven its commitment to superior academic performance with its students' remarkable results in the recent November Cambridge IGCSE Examinations. The college's scholars achieved a stunning 98% A*-A grades and a perfect 100% A*-B grades in all 13 subjects they were registered for.

Consistent Achievements in Academics

This impressive achievement is not a standalone instance; rather, it's a testament to the college's sustained excellence in academics. This success follows the college's previous recognitions, including winning the High Achievement Award in Design & Technology at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners (BROCLA) award ceremony in July 2023.

Excellence Beyond Academics

Furthermore, in October 2023, five JHC scholars distinguished themselves in the Commonwealth Essay Competition by securing four gold and one silver medals, demonstrating their exceptional critical thinking and writing skills. This triumph in a non-academic sphere highlights the college's commitment to fostering a well-rounded education.

A Legacy of Outstanding Performance

Previously, JHC students had won 18 awards at the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards for the June & November 2021 Cambridge IGCSE sessions. This track record reaffirms the college's status as a leading institution in the educational landscape. The founder and chairman of JHC, Mr. Jim Ovia, CFR, congratulated the scholars and emphasized the institution's commitment to providing world-class education, enabling students to excel and compete globally.