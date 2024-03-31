JAMB's Oloyede Critiques Nigeria's Religiosity vs. Godliness in National Development

During a lecture in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), sparked significant discussion by asserting that Nigerians are more religious than godly. Oloyede emphasized the necessity for Nigerians to blend faith with hard work and leverage the country's agricultural and natural resources for sustainable development. This call to action was made at the First Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi Ramadan Lecture, spotlighting the potential for religion to positively impact socio-economic growth if properly harnessed.

Religious Zeal vs. Productive Action

Prof Oloyede's address, titled 'Duties of Muslim Citizens in National Development', shed light on a critical issue: the tendency of Nigerians to substitute prayer for action. While acknowledging the deep-seated religiosity among the populace, he pointed out that this fervor often does not translate into godliness or industriousness. Oloyede argued that the nation's focus on prayer over practical work is a stumbling block to overcoming its economic challenges. He urged for a reevaluation of priorities, encouraging Nigerians to exploit the country's bountiful agricultural potential and natural endowments instead of relying solely on oil revenues.

Uniting for National Progress

In his lecture, Oloyede also touched upon the divisive issues of ethnicity and religious sectarianism that have hindered Nigeria's progress. He advocated for unity and the burial of ethnic and religious bitterness as crucial steps towards national development. The professor pointed out that if religion were utilized as intended, it could be a powerful tool in solving the nation's problems. He stressed the importance of coming together, irrespective of faith or ethnic background, to work towards the common goal of Nigeria's socio-economic development.

Honoring Contributions to Society

The lecture also served as an occasion to honor Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi, the National Vice President of the Ansar-ur-Deen Society of Nigeria, for his contributions to religion and politics in the state and the country at large. Akin Rotimi, a House of Representatives member, organized the event to celebrate Ogunlayi's impact. Ogunlayi's recognition during his lifetime was highlighted as an important act of appreciation, challenging the norm of acknowledging individuals' contributions posthumously.

The discourse initiated by Prof Ishaq Oloyede at the Ramadan lecture extends beyond the confines of religious teachings. It calls for a reflection on the broader societal attitudes towards work, faith, and national development. By advocating for a balance between religious practices and productive action, Oloyede invites Nigerians to reassess their approach to nation-building. His message underlines the potential for religion to be a catalyst for positive change, provided it is coupled with a commitment to hard work and unity among the country's diverse populace. As Nigeria faces various socio-economic challenges, such reflections and discussions are essential in steering the country towards a more prosperous and cohesive future.