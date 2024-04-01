JAMB Registrar Urges Nigerians to Combine Religion with Hard Work for National Development

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), delivered a thought-provoking message highlighting the need for Nigerians to blend religious devotion with diligent effort to drive national development. He expressed his observations during a lecture titled, "Duties of Muslim Citizens in National Development," at the First Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi Ramadan Lecture organized by House of Representatives member Akin Rotimi in Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Oloyede emphasized that while Nigerians are deeply religious, they often fall short in embodying godliness in their actions. He lamented the prevalent tendency to prioritize prayers over hard work, noting that true progress requires a harmonious combination of both.

"Too many prayers without work is part of our problems in Nigeria. Let us make the best use of our endowments," Oloyede remarked, urging Nigerians to leverage the country's vast resources, particularly its agricultural potential, to drive economic transformation.

Highlighting Nigeria's diverse agricultural landscape and abundant natural resources, Oloyede emphasized the importance of tapping into these assets for sustainable development. He lamented the nation's over-reliance on oil revenue, urging a return to exploiting traditional sectors like agriculture.

Oloyede also underscored the need for unity and reconciliation among Nigerians, emphasizing that religious harmony and cooperation can significantly contribute to addressing the nation's socio-economic challenges.

Akin Rotimi, the organizer of the lecture, lauded Oloyede's insights and underscored the importance of honoring patriotic citizens like Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi during their lifetime. He emphasized the need for political actors across the country to celebrate and recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to national development.

In response, Aare Sulaiman Afolabi Ogunlayi expressed gratitude for the recognition, highlighting the importance of acknowledging individuals' contributions while they are still alive.

The lecture served as a platform for introspection and dialogue on the intersection of religion, hard work, and national development, urging Nigerians to embrace a holistic approach to progress rooted in both spiritual devotion and diligent effort.