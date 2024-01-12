en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

JAMB Registrar Backs Govt’s Efforts to Address Fake Universities in Nigeria

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
JAMB Registrar Backs Govt’s Efforts to Address Fake Universities in Nigeria

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has endorsed the Federal Government’s drive to investigate and address the issue of fake universities and the illegitimate certificates they grant in Nigeria. The approval was expressed during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. In the light of recent concerns about the proliferation of unapproved educational institutions and circulation of fake degree certificates, the government’s initiative serves as a crucial step towards fortifying the educational integrity of the nation.

Support for the Education Minister’s Initiative

Oloyede voiced his support for the education minister’s decision to establish a committee with the task of scrutinizing the situation and formulating solutions. The committee is set to review the roles played by various ministries and agencies in facilitating the recognition and procurement of fake certificates. Moreover, it will assess private universities established in the last 15 years and investigate the presence of unapproved foreign institutions or degree mills in Nigeria.

Addressing the Current State of Education

While acknowledging the current state of education as suboptimal, Oloyede remains optimistic about its progress. He emphasizes the collective responsibility to improve the sector and lauds this proactive move by the Minister of Education. The objective is to pinpoint weaknesses contributing to the issue and develop recommendations aimed at fortifying the system of recognition, accreditations, and quality assurance for degrees within the country.

JAMB’s Commitment to Educational Integrity

JAMB, under the leadership of Oloyede, is committed to stabilizing recent innovations and enhancing service delivery. The statements reflect a broader commitment to educational integrity and a desire to uphold the quality of academic certifications in Nigeria. By addressing the issue of fake universities and illegitimate certifications, the government, along with JAMB, is taking a decisive step towards ensuring the credibility of Nigeria’s education system.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 mins ago
Ghana's University Teachers Association Threatens Nationwide Strike over Unmet Demands
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has announced a potential nationwide strike, stating that the government’s failure to address their concerns regarding conditions of service, including base pay and market premiums, has left them with no other option. This decision, underscored by the association’s frustration with the government’s perceived inaction, could disrupt the academic
Ghana's University Teachers Association Threatens Nationwide Strike over Unmet Demands
Extreme Cold Forces School Bus Cancellations in Prairie Rose
41 mins ago
Extreme Cold Forces School Bus Cancellations in Prairie Rose
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
55 mins ago
Controversial Michigan Tech Professor Set to Resume Teaching Amidst Unrest
Governor Susan Kihika Advocates for County Management of ECDE Centres
17 mins ago
Governor Susan Kihika Advocates for County Management of ECDE Centres
Kenya's University of Nairobi Appoints Environmentalist Patrick V. Verkooijen as Chancellor
27 mins ago
Kenya's University of Nairobi Appoints Environmentalist Patrick V. Verkooijen as Chancellor
The Struggle for Inclusive Education in Zimbabwe: The Tale of Disabled Children
31 mins ago
The Struggle for Inclusive Education in Zimbabwe: The Tale of Disabled Children
Latest Headlines
World News
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
48 seconds
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
1 min
Key Players Return to Manchester United Training: A Significant Boost for Ten Hag
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
3 mins
Iran-Aligned Iraqi Militia Threatens US-Led Coalition Following Houthi Strikes
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
3 mins
326 Candidates Set for Parliamentary Primaries in New Patriotic Party
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
5 mins
Bahamas' Low-Cost Housing Project: A Step Towards Empowering Citizens
Nature Medicine Study Sheds Light on Second-Hand Smoke's Health Risks
5 mins
Nature Medicine Study Sheds Light on Second-Hand Smoke's Health Risks
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
6 mins
Fifi Kwetey's Strategic Advice to John Mahama Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Election
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
8 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks a Rightward Shift in French Politics
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
10 mins
China Grants Funds for 100-bed Tertiary Hospital in Maldives' Vilimale'
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
48 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app