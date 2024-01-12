JAMB Registrar Backs Govt’s Efforts to Address Fake Universities in Nigeria

Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has endorsed the Federal Government’s drive to investigate and address the issue of fake universities and the illegitimate certificates they grant in Nigeria. The approval was expressed during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. In the light of recent concerns about the proliferation of unapproved educational institutions and circulation of fake degree certificates, the government’s initiative serves as a crucial step towards fortifying the educational integrity of the nation.

Support for the Education Minister’s Initiative

Oloyede voiced his support for the education minister’s decision to establish a committee with the task of scrutinizing the situation and formulating solutions. The committee is set to review the roles played by various ministries and agencies in facilitating the recognition and procurement of fake certificates. Moreover, it will assess private universities established in the last 15 years and investigate the presence of unapproved foreign institutions or degree mills in Nigeria.

Addressing the Current State of Education

While acknowledging the current state of education as suboptimal, Oloyede remains optimistic about its progress. He emphasizes the collective responsibility to improve the sector and lauds this proactive move by the Minister of Education. The objective is to pinpoint weaknesses contributing to the issue and develop recommendations aimed at fortifying the system of recognition, accreditations, and quality assurance for degrees within the country.

JAMB’s Commitment to Educational Integrity

JAMB, under the leadership of Oloyede, is committed to stabilizing recent innovations and enhancing service delivery. The statements reflect a broader commitment to educational integrity and a desire to uphold the quality of academic certifications in Nigeria. By addressing the issue of fake universities and illegitimate certifications, the government, along with JAMB, is taking a decisive step towards ensuring the credibility of Nigeria’s education system.