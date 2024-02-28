JAMB Registrar Advocates for Positive Social Media Use in Nigeria

At a recent event in Ogun State, Ishaq Oloye, the Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), underscored the significance of harnessing social media positively. Speaking at a programme organized by the League of Imams and Alfas, Oloye emphasized the need for effective law enforcement to curb misuse and abuse online. His remarks come at a pivotal time when social media's influence in society is both undeniable and growing.

Advertisment

Oloye pointed out that social media is not a passing trend but a permanent aspect of modern life. Its potential for fostering communication, education, and community building is immense. However, without responsible use and stringent regulation, it can also become a source of misinformation and societal discord. Oloye's call to action was clear: Nigerians must learn to utilize these platforms in ways that contribute positively to society.

Laws on Social Media Use

During his address, Oloye stated that Nigeria is not lacking in legislation concerning social media. The country has a robust framework designed to prevent its misuse and abuse. However, the challenge remains in the implementation of these laws.

Effective enforcement is crucial to ensure that social media spaces do not become hotbeds for harmful content. Oloye's statements urge policymakers and law enforcement agencies to prioritize the application of existing laws to safeguard digital spaces.