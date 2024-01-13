en English
Education

JAMB Mandates Certificate Verification for Direct Entry Admissions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
JAMB Mandates Certificate Verification for Direct Entry Admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has taken a significant step to ensure the authenticity of Direct Entry (DE) admissions for the academic year 2023. Candidates applying for DE admission have been directed to get their certificates verified by their former institutions. The verification process, according to JAMB, is crucial in maintaining the integrity of the admission process, and any admissions without certificate verification will not be processed.

JAMB’s Communication with Tertiary Institutions

JAMB has communicated with all tertiary institutions that issue certificates, stressing the importance of this verification process. While a majority of the institutions have responded, some are yet to do so. The Board has warned that candidates from non-responsive institutions might not be considered for admissions, underscoring the urgency for these institutions to respond promptly.

Urgency for Certificate Verification

With the admissions process for the upcoming academic year nearing conclusion, candidates are urged to ensure their certificates are verified promptly. JAMB has clearly stated that A-Level applicants will not be considered for DE admissions without certificate verification. The Board has also provided a link for candidates to access a list of non-responsive institutions, to help them identify if their institutions are among those yet to respond.

Implications for Candidates and Institutions

The mandate from JAMB could potentially impact the admission prospects of many candidates, particularly those from non-responsive institutions. This directive from JAMB underscores the importance of certificate verification, not just for the authenticity of the admissions process but also for the credibility of the institutions involved. Candidates are thus advised to act promptly to ensure their certificates are verified ahead of the admission process.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

