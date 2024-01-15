JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has kick-started the registration for the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). In a groundbreaking move to enhance inclusivity, the board has decided to provide free registration for Persons Living With Disability (PWD). Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, outlined this initiative, stating that all categories of PWD will be granted application documents at no charge. This unprecedented step includes candidates who are blind, have Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Facilitating Examination Experience

Furthering their commitment to inclusivity, JAMB will also furnish audiobooks in popular audio formats for blind candidates. This effort is set to revolutionize their examination experience, providing a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of their physical challenges.

Direct Entry Examination 2024

The registration process for the 2024 JAMB Direct Entry (DE) examination was also delineated. Candidates are required to create a JAMB profile by sending their National Identification Number (NIN) to a designated number. The distinct JAMB DE form is available exclusively at JAMB offices for registration. Before applying, candidates should take note of important points such as the prohibition of application for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year, recognition of only twelve qualifications by JAMB, and the validity of a statement of result for registration only within three years of the date of award. The DE fee for the 2024/2025 session is pegged at N3,500, with additional charges bringing the total to N6,200 for candidates not sitting for the MOCK examination, and N7,700 for those who will.

Preventing Extortion and Fraud

In a bid to prevent extortion and fraudulent practices during registration, the payment of the N3500 registration fee will be entirely cashless. Furthermore, JAMB has pledged to take responsibility for the accommodation and transportation of PWD candidates at its special center in Abuja, demonstrating a firm commitment to inclusivity and fairness in its operations.

The registration window for the 2024/2025 UTME closes on February 24th, 2024. Candidates are required to create a profile through the National Identity Number (NIN) at various Computer Based Test (CBT) centers.