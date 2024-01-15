en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
JAMB Begins 2024/2025 UTME and DE Registration, Promises Inclusivity for Disabled Candidates

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has kick-started the registration for the 2024/2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). In a groundbreaking move to enhance inclusivity, the board has decided to provide free registration for Persons Living With Disability (PWD). Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB Registrar, outlined this initiative, stating that all categories of PWD will be granted application documents at no charge. This unprecedented step includes candidates who are blind, have Down syndrome, Autism, Dyslexia disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

Facilitating Examination Experience

Furthering their commitment to inclusivity, JAMB will also furnish audiobooks in popular audio formats for blind candidates. This effort is set to revolutionize their examination experience, providing a level playing field for all candidates irrespective of their physical challenges.

Direct Entry Examination 2024

The registration process for the 2024 JAMB Direct Entry (DE) examination was also delineated. Candidates are required to create a JAMB profile by sending their National Identification Number (NIN) to a designated number. The distinct JAMB DE form is available exclusively at JAMB offices for registration. Before applying, candidates should take note of important points such as the prohibition of application for both JAMB DE and UTME in the same year, recognition of only twelve qualifications by JAMB, and the validity of a statement of result for registration only within three years of the date of award. The DE fee for the 2024/2025 session is pegged at N3,500, with additional charges bringing the total to N6,200 for candidates not sitting for the MOCK examination, and N7,700 for those who will.

Preventing Extortion and Fraud

In a bid to prevent extortion and fraudulent practices during registration, the payment of the N3500 registration fee will be entirely cashless. Furthermore, JAMB has pledged to take responsibility for the accommodation and transportation of PWD candidates at its special center in Abuja, demonstrating a firm commitment to inclusivity and fairness in its operations.

The registration window for the 2024/2025 UTME closes on February 24th, 2024. Candidates are required to create a profile through the National Identity Number (NIN) at various Computer Based Test (CBT) centers.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
15 mins ago
Revolutionary Research in Solar Energy Applications: A Breakthrough in Titanium Dioxide Thin Films
Tampere University’s doctoral researcher, Ramsha Khan, has made a significant breakthrough in the field of solar energy applications. Focusing on titanium dioxide (TiO), a material with vast potential in solar energy, Khan’s research has centered around the creation of TiO thin films using atomic layer deposition (ALD). These films, possessing meticulously adjusted optoelectronic properties, are
Revolutionary Research in Solar Energy Applications: A Breakthrough in Titanium Dioxide Thin Films
Propertymark Webinar to Decode New Guidance on Material Information Disclosure
16 mins ago
Propertymark Webinar to Decode New Guidance on Material Information Disclosure
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
16 mins ago
Balga Senior High School Students Soar High: First Flight Marks Educational Milestone
Embassy Intervention: Omani Student Quarrel in Jordan and Indonesian Evacuation from Sudan
15 mins ago
Embassy Intervention: Omani Student Quarrel in Jordan and Indonesian Evacuation from Sudan
Canada Considers Limiting International Student Influx Amidst Housing Crisis
15 mins ago
Canada Considers Limiting International Student Influx Amidst Housing Crisis
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
16 mins ago
Guyana Fire Service Hosts Kids Fire Safety Camp: A Step Towards a Safer Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
8 seconds
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
11 seconds
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
18 seconds
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
19 seconds
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
20 seconds
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
23 seconds
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
41 seconds
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
42 seconds
Senator Falak Naz Grounded: Name Appears on Stop List
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
45 seconds
Health Official Points to Negative Messaging as Cause for Unused Vaccines
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app