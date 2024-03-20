JAMB Accreditation Dispute: CBT Centre Owner Accuses Officials of Corruption

Abdulhakeem Adeeyo, the proprietor of a Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Computer Based Test (CBT) centre, Aatrix Innovations Ltd, has leveled serious accusations against JAMB and its officials. He claims that despite investing significantly in establishing his CBT centre, he was unjustly denied accreditation by the board.

Claims of Unethical Practices

Abdulhakeem alleges that despite fulfilling all requirements and passing inspections conducted by JAMB representatives, he was denied accreditation due to his refusal to award the contract for setting up the centre to certain officials. He asserts that some JAMB officials demanded kickbacks and condemned him for not complying with their demands, citing it as a common practice in the industry.

Counterclaims by JAMB

In response to Abdulhakeem's allegations, JAMB spokesperson, Dr. Benjamin Fabian, refutes the accusations, dismissing them as baseless. Dr. Fabian asserts that JAMB maintains strict standards for accreditation and cannot compromise on integrity. He portrays Abdulhakeem as lacking credibility and suggests ulterior motives behind his relentless pursuit of accreditation.

Emphasis on Integrity and Quality

Dr. Fabian reiterates JAMB's commitment to upholding integrity and quality in accrediting CBT centres. He emphasizes that accreditation is granted based on merit and adherence to established standards, not through coercion or undue influence. Dr. Fabian underscores JAMB's willingness to accredit centres that meet requirements, but asserts that Abdulhakeem's persistent actions undermine his credibility.

Resolution and Moving Forward

The dispute between Abdulhakeem and JAMB underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the accreditation process. Both parties must engage in constructive dialogue to address grievances and ensure fairness. It is imperative for JAMB to maintain impartiality and integrity while accrediting CBT centres to uphold the credibility of the examination process.