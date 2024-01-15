en English
JA Career Success Programme: Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders Today

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:20 pm EST
JA Career Success Programme: Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders Today

Junior Achievement Nigeria, in partnership with KPMG Nigeria, has successfully concluded the JA Career Success Programme, an initiative aimed at equipping senior secondary school students with the necessary skills to thrive in their future careers. The grand finale of this seven-week programme was held at the KPMG Tower in Lagos, marking the culmination of an endeavour that has not merely focused on academics, but has strived to shape well-rounded individuals ready to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

Building Skills for the Future

The JA Career Success Programme, beyond its academic curriculum, emphasized the development of job readiness skills for the students. The curriculum was designed around the 4Cs – critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity – and also covered essential soft skills, STEM education, personal branding, and job-seeking tools like resume writing and interview preparation.

Success and Reflection

Foluso Gbadamosi, Executive Director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, expressed her joy at the programme’s success, particularly highlighting the inclusion of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) in the curriculum. As she stated, the programme’s success is a testament to the effectual collaboration with KPMG Nigeria, which has had a positive impact on the participants.

Proud Partnership for Change

Reiterating KPMG’s commitment to empowering change, Tola Adeyemi, Senior Partner at KPMG West Africa, expressed the organization’s pride in their partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria. The collaboration, in his view, has successfully managed to inspire the students, equipping them with the necessary skills for high-growth career opportunities. The JA Career Success Programme, according to Adeyemi, is a clear reflection of KPMG’s purpose to inspire confidence and empower change.

As the curtains close on this edition of the JA Career Success Programme, the ripple effects of this initiative promise to echo in the lives of its participants. The programme’s focus on holistic development, coupled with its emphasis on job readiness, is a beacon guiding these students towards a bright and promising future. The collaboration between Junior Achievement Nigeria and KPMG Nigeria, a beacon in itself, illuminates the path for others to follow in their footsteps, shaping the youth of today into the leaders of tomorrow.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

