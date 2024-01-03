Iyabo Ojo and Bella Shmurda Honor Late Singer Mohbad on His Posthumous Birthday

In a stirring tribute that resonated across social media, Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and popular singer Bella Shmurda commemorated the posthumous birthday of late singer Mohbad, who would have turned 28. The tribute, shared across their Instagram accounts, served as a reminder of Mohbad’s impact in the world of music and the void left by his abrupt departure.

A Heartfelt Commemoration

On January 3, 2024, Bella Shmurda marked the late Mohbad’s birthday with a poignant Instagram post. Recalling their deep friendship, Shmurda referred to Mohbad as his brother and friend, expressing how much he misses him. The post featured a picture of Mohbad, symbolizing the enduring bond between the two artists. On the same day, Iyabo Ojo also shared a photo compilation of Mohbad, highlighting the late singer’s charismatic persona and his significant contributions to the music industry.

Justice for Mohbad

While commemorating Mohbad’s posthumous birthday, Iyabo Ojo reiterated her commitment to seeking justice for the late artist. In her Instagram tribute, she vowed to visit relevant authorities upon her return to Nigeria, pushing for justice in Mohbad’s case. The late singer, who passed away under mysterious circumstances on September 12, 2023, has sparked widespread calls for justice, with the hashtag #JusticeForMohbad trending on social media. Ojo, along with several other celebrities, has been at the forefront of this movement, advocating for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Mohbad’s death.

Remembering Mohbad’s Legacy

Mohbad’s untimely death has brought renewed attention to his music and legacy. He remarkably secured a place on the Billboard Top 10 with three of his songs, becoming the first African artist without an album to achieve this feat. American rapper Meek Mill also acknowledged Mohbad’s talent, appreciating the way Nigerians are fighting for justice for the late artist. As fans and colleagues remember him on his posthumous birthday, there is an unspoken acknowledgment of his undeniable talent and the mark he left on the music industry.