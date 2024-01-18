en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

IWAA Raises Alarm Over Mass Migration, Neglect of Igbo Culture

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:52 am EST
IWAA Raises Alarm Over Mass Migration, Neglect of Igbo Culture

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWAA), a prominent women’s group in Nigeria, has raised an alarm over the increasing trend of Igbos migrating from the South-East region to other parts of the country and abroad. This migration, according to the organization, is causing a significant decrease in the region’s population and diversion of resources, which poses a serious threat to the development of Igbo land.

Concerns Over Mass Migration

In a recent press interaction in Umuahia, the National President of the IWAA, Nneka Chimezie, voiced concerns about the negative implications of this trend. She noted that many Igbos have little interest in returning to their ancestral homes or maintaining connections with their language and culture, exacerbating the situation. “The development of Igbo land is threatened by the declining population and the diversion of resources away from the region,” Chimezie stated.

Shifting From Importation to Production

The IWAA is advocating for a shift from importation to production within the region. This shift, they believe, will encourage people to stay and contribute to its growth. The organization sees the promotion of local production as a viable means of retaining the population and reversing the trend of mass migration.

Preserving Igbo Language and Culture

Another area of concern for the IWAA is the potential extinction of the Igbo language. Both adults and children in the region are increasingly neglecting this integral part of their identity. In response to this worrying trend, the IWAA has initiated schools in Lagos State focusing on Igbo studies and culture. They have also announced plans to collaborate with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organization, to rejuvenate the Igbo language and culture. Chimezie called upon traditional rulers, church leaders, and community elders to support their efforts in halting this worrying trend.

0
Education Nigeria Society
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 mins ago
Building Stories: Where Children's Literature and Architecture Converge
On a crisp winter day, the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., opens its doors to an enchanting new realm. The landmark exhibition, ‘Building Stories,’ debuting on Sunday, January 21, 2024, is not merely an assembly of artifacts but an immersive journey that interlaces the magic of children’s literature with the power of architecture. It
Building Stories: Where Children's Literature and Architecture Converge
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
28 mins ago
Switzerland Crowned as Europe's Smartest Country: A Study by TutorSpace
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
33 mins ago
University of California's Breakthrough in Biologically Based Polymers
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
22 mins ago
AI Revolution: Innovations, Concerns, and the Future of Society
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
22 mins ago
Birmingham-Southern College Seeks State Support Amidst Financial Crisis
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
28 mins ago
NYU Contract Faculty Set Course for Unionization Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Bulls Edge Out Bordeaux Bègles in Tense Champions Cup Clash
2 mins
Bulls Edge Out Bordeaux Bègles in Tense Champions Cup Clash
Grand Canyon Antelopes to Face Seattle Redhawks in WAC Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Grand Canyon Antelopes to Face Seattle Redhawks in WAC Basketball Showdown
BRS Leader Gopinath Confident of Continued Voter Support in Hyderabad
3 mins
BRS Leader Gopinath Confident of Continued Voter Support in Hyderabad
Erik Valnes Triumphs in Oberhof 20km Mass Start, Demonstrates Versatility
3 mins
Erik Valnes Triumphs in Oberhof 20km Mass Start, Demonstrates Versatility
Ohio Nonprofits Receive Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Address Local Health Issues
3 mins
Ohio Nonprofits Receive Grants to Promote Healthy Eating and Address Local Health Issues
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
3 mins
Families Flock to Stadium for an Unforgettable Football Match Experience
Australian Swimmer Matt Temple Breaks Records at South Aussie State Open Championships
3 mins
Australian Swimmer Matt Temple Breaks Records at South Aussie State Open Championships
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
7 mins
Natural Remedies for Migraines: Managing Pain and Frequency
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
7 mins
Arsenal's Resilient Rise: Bukayo Saka and the 5-0 Triumph over Crystal Palace
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app