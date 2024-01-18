IWAA Raises Alarm Over Mass Migration, Neglect of Igbo Culture

The Igbo Women Assembly (IWAA), a prominent women’s group in Nigeria, has raised an alarm over the increasing trend of Igbos migrating from the South-East region to other parts of the country and abroad. This migration, according to the organization, is causing a significant decrease in the region’s population and diversion of resources, which poses a serious threat to the development of Igbo land.

Concerns Over Mass Migration

In a recent press interaction in Umuahia, the National President of the IWAA, Nneka Chimezie, voiced concerns about the negative implications of this trend. She noted that many Igbos have little interest in returning to their ancestral homes or maintaining connections with their language and culture, exacerbating the situation. “The development of Igbo land is threatened by the declining population and the diversion of resources away from the region,” Chimezie stated.

Shifting From Importation to Production

The IWAA is advocating for a shift from importation to production within the region. This shift, they believe, will encourage people to stay and contribute to its growth. The organization sees the promotion of local production as a viable means of retaining the population and reversing the trend of mass migration.

Preserving Igbo Language and Culture

Another area of concern for the IWAA is the potential extinction of the Igbo language. Both adults and children in the region are increasingly neglecting this integral part of their identity. In response to this worrying trend, the IWAA has initiated schools in Lagos State focusing on Igbo studies and culture. They have also announced plans to collaborate with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural organization, to rejuvenate the Igbo language and culture. Chimezie called upon traditional rulers, church leaders, and community elders to support their efforts in halting this worrying trend.